Gulf markets dip as Trump-Putin talks fell short

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday as high-stakes talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to produce an agreement to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

The highly anticipated Alaska summit yielded no agreement to end or pause the war in Ukraine, failing to remove major uncertainties for oil-reliant economies in the Middle East.

In Qatar, the index fell 0.5%, hit by a 1.2% fall in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank. Leading stock indexes in Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait also ended lower.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, gained 0.6%, helped by a 0.4% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 5.2% increase in Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco added 0.4%.