Rouble hits one-week low against dollar

MOSCOW: Russia’s rouble hit a more than one-week low against the dollar on Friday, with all eyes on talks later in the day between the leaders of Russia and the United States that investors hope could bring Moscow and Kyiv closer to a ceasefire.

Russian markets have been jittery since US President Donald Trump set an August 8 deadline for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or face tightened sanctions.

At 0807 GMT, the rouble was down 0.3% at 80.00 to the dollar, according to data compiled by LSEG based on over-the-counter quotes. Earlier in the session, it reached 80.2955, its weakest mark since August 6.