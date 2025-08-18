BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 18, 2025
Markets

London stocks dragged down by financials

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

LONDON: British stock indexes were led lower by financial shares on Friday after a US lawmaker called for an investigation into Standard Chartered bank, pointing to sanctions violations.

Elise Stefanik, a Republican representative from New York, requested a special attorney probe into Standard Chartered, sending its shares down 7.2% by the close. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which includes the lender, ended 0.4% lower despite reaching a record intraday peak earlier in the session.

That snapped a four-day winning streak, though the index still managed to conclude the week with modest gains of 0.5%.

Other financial stocks also took a hit, with a gauge of UK’s banks down 1.9%, the most among sectors. Still, it gained 0.4% for the week and 31.5% this year.

Adding to market pressure, the aerospace and defence sector declined 1.7% ahead of a scheduled high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska later in the day.

Investors will be watching for any signs of a credible peace deal, with any substantive outcomes likely setting the market tone for the coming week. Despite Friday’s decline, the UK defence sector has advanced 71% this year, bolstered by the government’s increased defence spending commitments. The sector closed the week 0.7% higher, even as peace efforts in the Ukraine conflict were gaining momentum.

The energy sector, up 0.8%, was also in focus as any ceasefire could result in the easing of sanctions on Russian oil exports, potentially placing downward pressure on global crude prices.

Industrial metal miners provided some support, rising 1.4%, as weak economic data from key commodities consumer China fueled hopes that it would spur Beijing to unleash more stimulus measures. The midcap index fell 0.2% after rising as much as 0.3% in the session, with financial stocks leading the decline. The index was 0.1% down for the week.

Bytes Technology was the top performer on the index, rising 7.9% as the IT firm announced a 25 million pounds ($33.89 million) share repurchase program.

