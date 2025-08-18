BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Additional relief goods being dispatched on PM’s order

Naveed Butt Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: On the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, additional relief goods are being dispatched to the flood-affected areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the relief operations of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in all flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Teams of federal ministers, on the instructions of the prime minister will participate in the relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

PM takes personal charge of response to severe flooding in KP

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam will supervise the distribution of relief goods in districts Shangla and Buner, Minister for Power Division look after the activities in Buner, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf will oversee operations in Mansehra, while Special Assistant to Prime Minister Mubarak Zeb will supervise relief distribution activities in Bajaur.

Additional trucks carrying relief goods are being sent to the affected districts under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package. The relief goods include ration, tents, and medicines, which are being district administrations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the chairman of the NDMA to stay in constant contact with the Disaster Management Authorities of the provinces and Gilgit Baltistan for better and coordinated relief efforts.

