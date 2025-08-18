BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-18

KP CM visits worst flood-hit Pir Baba, Bashonai

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visited the worst flood-affected areas of Pir Baba and Bashonai in district Buner to assess damages and review ongoing relief efforts.

He was accompanied by provincial cabinet members, MNA Barrister Gohar, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, and other senior officials.

During the visit, the Chief Minister met with affected families, condoled with the relatives of those who lost their lives in the floods, and offered prayers for the deceased.

Expressing deep grief, he said the loss of precious human lives was an irreparable tragedy, and assured that the provincial government stood shoulder to shoulder with the victims in this difficult hour.

“Human lives cannot be replaced, but the government will not leave the victims alone,” Gandapur said, pledging maximum assistance. He assured that all financial losses would be fully compensated and that government infrastructure damaged by the floods would be restored without delay.

The Chief Minister added that while rescue and relief operations were underway, a comprehensive damage assessment would soon be completed to ensure timely rehabilitation and disbursement of compensation.

He reaffirmed that every affected individual would receive 100 percent compensation and that no one would be left out.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also visited flood-hit Swat on the second day of his tour to affected districts.

At the Commissioner Malakand Division’s office, he chaired a meeting on the situation arising from the recent floods. Provincial cabinet members Arshad Ayub Khan, Fazal Hakim Khan, Dr. Amjad Ali, elected representatives from Swat, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, and senior officials were in attendance.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that Mingora city was the worst affected by the floods. Rescue and relief operations were in full swing, while surveys of damages to public infrastructure and private properties were underway and would be followed by restoration works.

Gandapur directed authorities to mobilize additional machinery from other districts to clear flood debris and expedite damage assessments so that compensation payments could begin without delay.

He announced that the provincial government had already released Rs3 billion through the Communication and Works Department and the Relief and Rehabilitation Department for compensation and restoration activities.

He stressed the uninterrupted availability of food, medicines, and other essentials for victims. To prevent future disasters, the Chief Minister ordered the formation of a committee under the Deputy Commissioner Swat, in consultation with elected representatives, to demarcate the riverbed of the Swat River according to revenue records. He also asked lawmakers to submit feasible proposals regarding the demand to bifurcate Swat into two districts.

