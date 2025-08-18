Grow Safe and Silicon Technologies sign MoU

KARACHI: Grow Safe and Silicon Technologies have signed an MoU to foster innovation through the integration of IT and AI with HSE [Health, Safety & Environment] compliance in the country’s corporate and industrial sectors.

With this MoU, the organizations are set to redefine the future of tech-driven safety and compliance solutions across Pakistan’s industrial and information technology landscapes.

CEO, Silicon Technologies, Mobeen-ul-Haq and CEO, Grow Safe, Saad Abdul Wahab signed the agreement at the Silicon Technologies headquarters in Karachi, the other day.

The strategic alliance aims to empower industries with AI-powered safety solutions and cutting-edge, tech-enabled business models that fulfil both legal and social compliance expectations. The collaboration is expected to set new benchmarks in creating safer, smarter, and more sustainable industrial environments through automation, real-time monitoring, and intelligent process management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025