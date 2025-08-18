CM Maryam orders cut in transport fares

LAHORE: Reduction in transport fares is a right of people, their exploitation will not be allowed, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while directing the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to reduce transport fares after reduction in diesel prices. She also directed them to display prominently the revised fares after due reduction.

Madam Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities of district administrations and transport department to take action against transporters who do not comply with the government fare notice across the province.

