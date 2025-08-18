Flood-affected people: KP govt explains approach to challenge

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif has said that the provincial government is making all possible efforts to provide relief to the flood-affected people in various districts of the province. Flanked by Secretary Information Dr Bakhtiar, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Asfandyar Khan Khattak, and DG Rescue 1122 Tayyab Abdullah, Advisor to CM addressed a press conference here on Sunday.

Barrister Saif praised the tireless efforts of rescue teams, describing them as “our real heroes who need to be held in high esteem.”

“The helicopter crew embraced Shahadat after their aircraft went down in adverse weather conditions while carrying relief supplies for the flood-affected people. These brave individuals laid down their lives in the line of duty, and their heroic service and ultimate sacrifice will always be remembered with deep respect and gratitude,” he added.

He emphasised that the provincial government was utilising all available resources and assured that “no stone will be left unturned to assist and compensate the victims of cloudbursts across the province.”

He further noted that the Pakistan Army was proactively engaged in rescue operations, particularly in the restoration of damaged infrastructure. He informed that five army helicopters had also been placed at the disposal of the provincial government to ensure swift and effective rescue operations.

While appreciating the goodwill gestures of the federal and other provincial governments, Barrister Saif said this was a national crisis and called for collective efforts: “All should come forward and extend a helping hand to the provincial government.”

He also acknowledged that even political opponents refrained from exploiting the calamity for political gains. In addition, he appreciated the contributions of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) present in the flood-hit areas, remarking that “anyone contributing is worthy of appreciation.”

Meanwhile, DG PDMA and DG Rescue shared updated data regarding the damages and the assistance being provided to the flood affectees.

Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Asfandyar Khattak, said that an emergency has been imposed in the flood-hit districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the aftermath of the devastating flash floods which caused large-scale destruction and loss of lives.

He stated that rescue, relief, and search operations had been started at full scale, with all available technical resources, manpower, machinery, and funds mobilized to the affected areas.

“The Pakistan Army has deployed five helicopters, in addition to a provincial government helicopter, to ensure timely evacuation, aerial surveys, and delivery of relief goods,” he remarked.

He added that all connectivity routes to the affected districts have been restored, and no community remained inaccessible. Search operations are on in Buner where 100 to 150 individuals are still feared missing after being washed away.

An aerial damage assessment survey has also been planned for high-altitude areas of Shangla to determine the full scale of devastation. To provide immediate relief, trucks carrying essential food and non-food items have been dispatched to Buner, Swat, Bajaur and Shangla.

The provincial government has released PKR 1.5 billion to PDMA, including PKR 500 million for District Buner, the worst-hit area. Medical camps have been set up in all affected locations, equipped with medicines and essential supplies to prevent potential outbreaks of waterborne and vector-borne diseases.

The DG confirmed that all injured persons have been discharged from hospitals after receiving proper medical treatment. Providing updated figures, the DG PDMA said that the floods have claimed 313 lives across the province, including 208 in Buner, 36 in Shangla, 24 in Mansehra, 16 in Swat, 21 in Bajaur, 5 in Lower Dir, and 3 in Battagram, while 156 individuals were injured.

Tragically, the fatalities include 29 women and 21 children, while 23 women and 10 children were among the injured. Furthermore, 159 houses, 57 schools, and 22 other facilities have been damaged.

The floods also caused severe agricultural losses, with 157 cattle perished, mainly in Dir Lower and Shangla. Meanwhile, Director General Rescue 1122, Tayyab Abdullah, confirmed that 6,000 rescuers, 1,026 ambulances, 246 emergency rescue divers, and an 80-member elite rescue squad have been actively engaged since the beginning of the disaster.

In addition, 60 water rescue points have been established to help in emergencies, and 176 rescue stations remain operational across the province. To support affected communities, 10,668 rescue items have been made available at key points.

During the recent emergency, more than 5000 individuals were rescued. He stressed the need for speedy restoration of electricity and cellular services in the remote areas for effective coordination.

