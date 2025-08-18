US Consulate, KPOGCL explore oil, gas investment opportunities

PESHAWAR: Officials from the US Consulate Peshawar met with CEO Nasir Khan and other representatives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) to discuss potential investment opportunities in the province’s oil and gas sector.

The discussions highlighted the potential of developing Pakistan’s oil reserves as a key driver for economic growth and long-term stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said in a press release here.

Both sides emphasized that such collaboration could strengthen economic ties while contributing to shared goals of prosperity for Pakistan and the United States.

