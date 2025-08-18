BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research Print 2025-08-18

The glut that ate the rebate

BR Research Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

BR RESEARCH: When China tweaks its export policies, the ripples are felt across the world’s energy markets. So, when Beijing quietly trimmed its solar export tax rebate from 13% to 9% on December 1, 2024, the question wasn’t whether anyone would notice—it was who would feel it most, and how soon. For a country that supplies more than four-fifths of the world’s solar modules, even a small change on paper could, in theory, shift billions of dollars in trade flows, jolt global prices, and test the energy ambitions of import-reliant nations like Pakistan. Yet nine months on, the reality tells a more complicated story—one of stubborn oversupply, shifting trade routes, and a Pakistan that has doubled down on Chinese solar despite policy turbulence at home.

The rebate cut was part of a broader policy adjustment that also affected aluminium, copper, batteries, and refined oil products, and was framed as a strategic move to ease overcapacity, curb low-margin exports, channel more supply into China’s own renewable rollout, and reduce friction with trading partners over subsidies. But despite fears that this change could trigger a sharp rise in solar prices or a collapse in shipments, the numbers tell a different story. In the first half of 2025, Chinese module exports totalled around 127 GW, just 3% less than the same period a year earlier. Industry experts opine that the bigger change came in solar cell exports, which surged by roughly 70% as more countries moved assembly in-house. Export values fell sharply—about 26% lower year-on-year—because prices stayed near record lows. Expert resources tell BR Research that by late 2024, modules were selling for about $0.09/W FOB China, and through mid-2025 they hovered between $0.08 and $0.09/W.Brief upticks followed Beijing’s call to end “price wars,” but oversupply continued to set the tone.

Trade flows shifted too. Europe slowed imports after a stockpiling spree in 2024, while the Global South accelerated. Pakistan was a standout, importing around 16.6 GW from China in 2024 and another 10 GW in just the first four months of 2025—around 12% of China’s module exports early in the year. Between January and April 2025, solar met roughly a quarter of Pakistan’s utility electricity needs. This surge came despite talk of reducing net-metering buyback rates, revising rooftop rules, and imposing a 10% import duty. For now, ultra-cheap Chinese hardware outweighed the uncertainty.

For Pakistan, the rebate cut’s direct price effect has been negligible. At $0.09/W, a four-percentage-point cut in the rebate adds just $0.0036/W—around Rs 10,000–11,000 on a 10 kW system, an amount lost in the rounding of total project costs. Prices stayed low, exports remained plentiful, and the market glut continued to dominate. If prices do rise later in 2025 or 2026, the bigger triggers will be domestic policy shifts, tax changes, and currency movements, with only a minor role for any lasting Chinese price discipline. The Finance Act 2025 replaced a full sales-tax exemption with a 10% GST on imported panels, and planned changes to net metering could see buyback rates cut to Rs 10–11 per unit, reshaping project economics. A weaker rupee would directly inflate import costs, while a genuine price floor in China could add $0.005–0.01/W. Freight rates, now easing to around $2,400–2,500 per 40-foot container, are currently helping rather than hurting as per industry experts.

Battery economics could also shift if net metering changes push rooftop owners toward storage, allowing them to use surplus power themselves instead of selling to the grid at low rates. China cut the export rebate on batteries as well, but global oversupply from the EV sector has kept prices low. For Pakistan, the bigger risks are local distributor markups if demand spikes and exchange-rate swings. Even with a 4–5% global price rise, batteries could remain attractive if gross metering significantly erodes export revenue.

Over the longer term, China’s policy points to a gradual rebalancing toward domestic renewable deployment and higher-value exports, with emerging markets likely to absorb a larger share of its overseas shipments as developed economies tighten trade rules. Mild price stabilization is possible if Beijing reins in overcapacity, creating space for other producers like Vietnam, Malaysia, Turkey, and the UAE—though at higher costs. For Pakistan, the strategic challenge is clear: with over 90% of its PV imports coming from China, it remains vulnerable to supply and pricing shifts beyond its control. Diversification would mean higher costs, but could start with local module assembly and testing, building toward upstream manufacturing through joint ventures. Securing supply will also require policy planning for recycling, currency risk, and alternative sourcing.

In the end, the December 2024 rebate cut has barely budged global or Pakistani solar prices. Oversupply is still the key driver, and Pakistan’s imports have continued at pace. In the short term, local taxes, currency stability, and net-metering reforms will shape solar affordability far more than China’s rebate mechanics. In the long term, cutting reliance on a single supplier and building domestic capability will be essential if Pakistan wants a stable, affordable path to its clean energy goals.

China export policies

Comments

200 characters

The glut that ate the rebate

Chinese CPEC IPPs press govt for Rs475bn dues

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Heavy rains, floods claim 313 lives across KP

Afghanistan urged to end anti-Pakistan policies

Flood-affected people: KP govt explains approach to challenge

Additional relief goods being dispatched on PM’s order

Read more stories