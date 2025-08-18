Probe into all national tragedies: PTI reiterates its demand for an ‘empowered’ JC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reiterated its demand for an empowered judicial commission to probe all national tragedies since the country’s inception, including the May 9 incidents and the November 26 bloodbath, so as to bring the culprits to justice.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, in a strongly worded statement, on Sunday, stated that the matter of a so-called ‘sincere apology’ was part of a private discussion with a journalist, reiterating that the party and its leadership have consistently demanded an impartial probe into the matter to bring the actual orchestrators and beneficiaries of the false flag operation to justice.

Waqas stated that the matter was deliberately brushed under the carpet, while PTI leaders and workers have been unjustly thrown into jails for the past two years.

He said that the so-called issue of apology was being deliberately recycled in the media to distract the nation from the grave crises it faces today and to protect those who looted Pakistan’s wealth, trampled the Constitution, and brought the country to its knees.

Waqas asserted that the country’s current crises stem from decades of unchecked power abuses, political manipulation, and institutional overreach. He emphasized that sycophants and enablers who glorified unconstitutional acts were equally responsible for Pakistan’s downfall.

“PTI demanded for an empowered judicial commission, comprising judges of unquestionable integrity, to probe all national tragedies — from the Fall of Dhaka to the May 9 incidents, the February 8 daylight poll robbery, the November 26 bloodbath, desecration of the four walls and Parliament House, humiliation of women, and the unlawful detention of political workers and leaders in fabricated, concocted, and politically motivated cases driven by vendetta,” he said.

He stressed that every individual guilty of these grave crimes against the nation must be brought to justice without exception, regardless of rank, office, or influence.

He stated that the unlawfully incarcerated PTI Patron-in-chief was the only leader with a vision, unimpeachable integrity and a clear road-map to rescue Pakistan from the abyss created by decades of corruption, constitutional violations and misrule.

He categorically stated that PTI founder was the sole hope for Pakistan’s salvation, capable of liberating the nation from the clutches of a corrupt, self-serving mafia gripped by Imran-phobia, terrified that his release would render them politically orphaned.

Therefore, Waqas stated that the nation demanded the earliest release of Imran Khan from the unlawful incarceration so as to pull the country out of the current crises. He emphasized that PTI believes in meaningful political dialogue and a negotiated settlement of national issues, and is even ready for a new social contract.

However, he made it clear that this is only possible if the supremacy of the Constitution is unconditionally acknowledged, judicial independence genuinely respected, and the rule of law strictly upheld. He warned that Pakistan cannot progress unless all state institutions are compelled to operate strictly within their constitutionally defined limits, instead of overstepping their mandate — a vision clearly laid down by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The PTI Central Information Secretary (CIS) stated that PTI had shown magnanimity and sought forgiveness from the nation over the extension issue. He demanded that other political parties and power-wielders should also muster the courage to seek a public apology for their grave blunders of the past, which pushed the country to the brink of collapse.

He stated that the nation had been deceived for decades with hollow slogans and flowery promises of economic revival by unelected regimes, but each time they only brought disasters. He pointed out that massive corruption scandals, including the wheat and sugar crises, went unpunished, while the country’s reserves were artificially propped up through temporary loans from friendly nations instead of genuine economic growth. He lamented that Balochistan had been turned into a no-go area, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been plunged into lawlessness, and Punjab and Sindh were left at the mercy of powerful kacha gangs who now rule the roost with impunity.

PTI CIS warned that Pakistan would remain trapped in a vicious cycle unless it breaks free from the culture of unnecessary extensions, favouritism, and sidelining of competent officers, as such practices breed unrest, stifle leadership growth, and send a damaging message that the country lacks capable individuals to run its affairs.

He said the path to political stability and national unity lies not in forcing

Khan into submission, but in holding accountable those who have suffocated democracy, undermined institutions and trampled on people’s mandate.

