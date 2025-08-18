Seven killed in Kohat attack

PESHAWAR: Seven people were killed and one injured when unidentified gunmen ambushed a group in Regi Shino Khel, Kohat district, said police on Sunday.

The victims were reportedly returning from a picnic from Tanda Dam when they came under attack. According to Police and Rescue 1122, a group of friends was on way back to their native village when the assailants opened fire. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Samad, Noorur Rehman, Sajid, Yousuf, Ashfaq, Mustafa, Hamza, and Yasir. The injured person, Abdur Razaaq, was immediately transported to a hospital in Peshawar.

Following the incident, a contingent of police and Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot to manage the situation and shift victims. The attackers fled, and a search operation was launched in the locality to arrest the attackers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025