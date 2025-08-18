BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-18

NDMA working with provinces to set up relief centres

Naveed Butt Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in coordination with other government institutions, is working closely with provincial governments to step up relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas.

Speaking at a media briefing in Islamabad on Sunday, NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik said urgent efforts are underway to restore road links in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where bridges and roads have been badly damaged.

He said, on the prime minister’s instructions, relief packages containing food, medicines, and tents will be sent to districts that have suffered heavy losses and displacement of people.

The NDMA chief warned that the current monsoon spell will continue until August 22, followed by another system from August 23 to 30, which is likely to bring more intense rains. He said heavy downpours are expected to continue in some parts of Pakistan until early next month.

According to NDMA officials, north-eastern areas including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and south-eastern districts like Tharparkar, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Badin are at higher risk of heavy rainfall.

Officials added that over 340 people have lost their lives due to flash floods and landslides, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Vulnerable areas include northern Pakistan, northeastern Punjab, the Salt Range, southern Punjab, Malakand and Hazara divisions of KP, and central Balochistan.

The NDMA said roads and bridges damaged by rains will be repaired on priority once the monsoon eases.

