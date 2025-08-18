Lahore Airport: PIA to provide engineering support to Sri Lankan Airlines

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines has added another feather to its cap by signing a technical handling engineering agreement with Sri Lankan Airlines.

According to the agreement, PIA Engineering & Maintenance will provide comprehensive engineering support services for Sri Lankan Airlines’ four weekly flights operating to and from Lahore.

This partnership further strengthens PIA Engineering & Maintenance’s reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality technical handling services. With this collaboration, PIA expands its portfolio of foreign carriers receiving engineering support at Pakistani airports.

