KP flood victims: Govt should accelerate relief efforts immediately: JI chief

LAHORE: Chief Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, has said that the large-scale loss of human lives and the destruction of vast areas of property in Northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a trial from Allah. In this testing time, both the federal and provincial governments must set politics aside and provide immediate assistance to the displaced and affected people, he said.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman expressed these views while addressing the public and the media during his visit to the flood-hit areas of Buner and Bajaur. On this occasion, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Professor Dr. Hafeezur Rehman, former senior provincial minister and Jamaat-e-Islami Northern KP chief Inayatullah Khan, along with other provincial and district leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and Alkhidmat Foundation, were also present.

He said, “We have never supported military operations, nor will we in the future. Much has already been destroyed in the name of American friendship, and we cannot afford any further devastation.”

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman visited the flood-affected areas of Beshoni and Bhattai Pir Baba in district Buner, offered condolences at the homes and guesthouses of martyrs, addressed condolence gatherings, and reviewed the destruction caused by the floods. He said that there is an urgent need to heal the wounds of the severely affected people in Buner and other flood-hit areas and to focus on joint efforts to overcome this painful situation. He added that Jamaat-e-Islami and Alkhidmat Foundation, immediately after this great tragedy, contacted both federal and provincial governments, assured them of unconditional cooperation, and launched relief activities in the affected regions.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that we do not support any military operation or terrorism; such situations arise because of government policies, and the rulers must reflect on their policies. He said that in the name of friendship with the United States, we have already lost a great deal, and if this continues, it will bring further destruction.

He said that at present, the people of Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Lower Dir, Mansehra, Battagram, and other affected areas are going through extreme distress, and this is not a time for political point-scoring. That is why, immediately after the floods, he contacted Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif to assure them of full cooperation on behalf of Jamaat-e-Islami and Alkhidmat Foundation in this national tragedy. Joint efforts should be made for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims so that the crisis can be dealt with more effectively.

He said that thousands of Jamaat-e-Islami workers have joined Alkhidmat as volunteers and are standing alongside the flood victims in this difficult hour. Alkhidmat’s relief network is extensive not only within the country but also abroad; billions of rupees in aid and food have already been sent to Gaza, and this effort is still ongoing.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that, in order to prevent loss of life during floods, the World Bank had offered in 2017 to provide an early warning system to the government, but no government made any progress on it. He demanded from the federal and provincial governments that relief operations and the process of rehabilitation and reconstruction in flood-affected areas be accelerated, and that electricity, internet service, and communication systems in these areas be restored immediately.

The Emir Jamaat-e-Islami also paid rich tribute to Jamaat-e-Islami worker Zahoor Khan, who was martyred while engaged in relief activities.

