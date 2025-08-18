KP and Balochistan: ANP underscores need for ending army operations

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) has issued a joint declaration at its All Parties’ Conference (APC), calling for an immediate end to military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, recovery of missing persons, a Truth Commission to probe losses, and full implementation of the 18th Amendment.

The ANP, on Sunday, released a joint declaration following its APC, condemning terrorism, extremism, and lawlessness while blaming flawed government policies for the crises.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari did not sign the declaration of the APC.

Senator Siddiqui said, “These are your demands and your stance, not ours.” As the declaration was being read, all three leaders walked out of the meeting.

The joint declaration of the APC strongly condemned terrorism, extremism, and lawlessness in all forms, describing them as the outcome of flawed government policies. It emphasised the need for comprehensive measures to address these issues and called for an immediate halt to all ongoing operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The APC demanded the establishment of a judiciary-supervised “Truth Commission” to conduct impartial investigations into human and financial losses. It further called for the immediate disbanding of so-called death squads and illegal armed groups, along with ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

The declaration also urged full implementation of the 18th Constitutional Amendment and the NFC Award in letter and spirit, recognition of provincial rights over minerals and resources, cancellation of illegal land allotments and transfers in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and acknowledgment of the historic land rights of tribal communities.

Rejecting the proposal to merge the Levies Force into the police in Balochistan, the APC demanded that the force be modernised instead. It also called for devolving powers in the merged districts to the civil administration, abolishing laws such as Action in Aid of Civil Power, recovering all missing persons and producing them before courts, releasing political prisoners, and ensuring a free environment for political activities.

The APC further demanded the immediate lifting of travel restrictions on Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, the repeal of unfair laws such as the MPO, Fourth Schedule, and PECA Act, and an end to restrictions on free media and journalism.

The conference condemned the failure to arrest the killers of Maulana Khan Zaib, Mufti Munir Shakir, and other victims, demanding the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the assassination of Maulana Khan Zaib.

The APC also stressed that Pakistan should refrain from becoming involved in foreign wars and maintain neutrality in the conflicts of global powers. It called for the reopening of Pakistan’s historic trade routes, bringing cross-border trade under provincial jurisdiction, and the urgent rehabilitation of areas affected by terrorism and military operations. It also urged the repatriation of IDPs along with compensation, employment, and business opportunities.

The declaration further demanded that flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa be declared disaster-hit with the announcement of an emergency relief package, and that Rescue 1122 vehicles under the control of the federal and Punjab governments be handed over to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

