BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-18

Military, diplomatic achievements prominent: Punjab PA Speaker

Safdar Rasheed Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that Pakistan has achieved remarkable success in both military and diplomatic spheres, leaving profound and far-reaching impacts at the global level.

He said that Pakistan has not only proven its military strength but has also consolidated its position on the diplomatic front, a fact acknowledged by the international community.

Speaking at a seminar themed “Global Impacts of Pakistan’s Military and Diplomatic Victories Over India,” the Speaker emphasized that Pakistan’s effective strategies have demonstrated that the country is not only robust in defence but also playing an active role in diplomacy.

He added that successful counter-terrorism operations and an effective foreign policy have presented Pakistan as a responsible and strong nation on the world stage.

Highlighting the role of military leadership, the Speaker said that under the command of Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s military strategy has become even more effective, thwarting India’s aggressive designs and maintaining the balance of power in the region.

The Speaker further stated that exposing India’s aggressive attitude at the global level is a major achievement for Pakistan. “Now is the time to leverage these military and diplomatic successes to boost the country’s economic and trade sectors, paving the way for sustainable development,” he added.

He said Pakistan’s positive role is being acknowledged worldwide, and as a result of its diplomatic initiatives, the prospects for peace and stability in the region have significantly increased. Experts and students present at the seminar appreciated the views expressed by the Speaker and emphasized the continuation of strong defence and diplomatic strategies for Pakistan’s brighter future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab PA Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan

Comments

200 characters

Military, diplomatic achievements prominent: Punjab PA Speaker

Chinese CPEC IPPs press govt for Rs475bn dues

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Heavy rains, floods claim 313 lives across KP

Afghanistan urged to end anti-Pakistan policies

Flood-affected people: KP govt explains approach to challenge

Additional relief goods being dispatched on PM’s order

Read more stories