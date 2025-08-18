Military, diplomatic achievements prominent: Punjab PA Speaker

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that Pakistan has achieved remarkable success in both military and diplomatic spheres, leaving profound and far-reaching impacts at the global level.

He said that Pakistan has not only proven its military strength but has also consolidated its position on the diplomatic front, a fact acknowledged by the international community.

Speaking at a seminar themed “Global Impacts of Pakistan’s Military and Diplomatic Victories Over India,” the Speaker emphasized that Pakistan’s effective strategies have demonstrated that the country is not only robust in defence but also playing an active role in diplomacy.

He added that successful counter-terrorism operations and an effective foreign policy have presented Pakistan as a responsible and strong nation on the world stage.

Highlighting the role of military leadership, the Speaker said that under the command of Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s military strategy has become even more effective, thwarting India’s aggressive designs and maintaining the balance of power in the region.

The Speaker further stated that exposing India’s aggressive attitude at the global level is a major achievement for Pakistan. “Now is the time to leverage these military and diplomatic successes to boost the country’s economic and trade sectors, paving the way for sustainable development,” he added.

He said Pakistan’s positive role is being acknowledged worldwide, and as a result of its diplomatic initiatives, the prospects for peace and stability in the region have significantly increased. Experts and students present at the seminar appreciated the views expressed by the Speaker and emphasized the continuation of strong defence and diplomatic strategies for Pakistan’s brighter future.

