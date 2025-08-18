BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Pakistan

Fly Jinnah marks Pakistan’s Independence Day

Published 18 Aug, 2025

KARACHI: In celebration of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading low-cost carrier, surprised passengers onboard its Karachi to Lahore flight with a unique in-flight experience, marking the nation’s cultural richness and unity.

Renowned Pakistani artist Haroon Rashid, best known for his iconic anthem “Dil Se Maine Dekha Pakistan,” performed live during the flight. He was joined by a multicultural choir featuring voices from across Pakistan, with verses beautifully rendered in Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, and Urdu, reflecting the country’s diversity.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Fly Jinnah’s cabin crew, representing various regions across Pakistan, participated in the celebration onboard, further enhancing the onboard experience for passengers.

