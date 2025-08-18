BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-18

DPL regulations: Misapplication could lead to industrial closures: PCDMA

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) has issued a strong warning over a crisis that threatens to halt Pakistan’s industrial supply chain, cautioning that misapplication of Dangerous Petroleum License (DPL) regulations could lead to widespread industrial closures.

In a formal letter to Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division), PCDMA Chairman Salim Valimuhammad raised alarm over the Department of Explosives’ enforcement of DPL requirements on non-petroleum chemicals—materials that do not contain hydrocarbons and therefore, fall outside the scope of the Petroleum Act.

According to the letter, this Act was originally created to regulate petrol pumps and petroleum products, but unfortunately the Department is now placing industrial raw materials under its scope, despite the fact that these chemicals are solely consumed by industries as raw materials for manufacturing in textiles, plastics, leather, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, cosmetics, and many other sectors.

This misinterpretation has already brought chemical imports to a near standstill. Indenters have stopped issuing orders to protect their overseas suppliers, while PCDMA members have suspended imports due to fears that shipments will be refused customs clearance after the current exemption expires on August 24, 2025. With no goods currently in the import pipeline, industrial buyers are facing acute shortages of essential raw materials.

“If this issue is not resolved urgently, Pakistan could face a complete shutdown of industrial activity, particularly in industries that rely on continuous chemical supplies,” warned Valimuhammad. He also stressed that most of these chemicals are critical for export-oriented industries. Disruptions could trigger production delays, export order cancellations, and a sharp decline in foreign exchange earnings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCDMA DPL

Comments

200 characters

DPL regulations: Misapplication could lead to industrial closures: PCDMA

Chinese CPEC IPPs press govt for Rs475bn dues

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Heavy rains, floods claim 313 lives across KP

Afghanistan urged to end anti-Pakistan policies

Flood-affected people: KP govt explains approach to challenge

Additional relief goods being dispatched on PM’s order

Read more stories