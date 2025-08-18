BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-18

Earned Wage Access: ABHI partners with Riphah International University

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

KARACHI: In a pioneering move to promote financial empowerment in the education sector, ABHI has partnered with Riphah International University to introduce Earned Wage Access (EWA) for its faculty and staff.

Through this collaboration, Riphah International University employees can now access a portion of their earned salaries instantly, before payday, anytime and anywhere, via the ABHI mobile app or SMS. This innovative financial benefit enables employees to address urgent needs, manage their cash flow more effectively, and reduce their dependence on high-interest loans.

“Our goal at ABHI is to make financial wellness accessible to all professionals across industries,” said Rayaan Sayeed, Head of Sales at ABHI.

Partnering with Riphah International University underscores our commitment to supporting the education sector and ensuring those who shape future generations also have the financial tools they need today, he added.

Partnering with ABHI to offer Earned Wage Access reflects our continued commitment to providing meaningful, forward-thinking benefits that address real-world challenges. This initiative not only enhances financial flexibility for our team but also reinforces our vision of being a people-centric and innovation-driven institution.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in modernizing HR and payroll practices in Pakistan’s education landscape. It highlights how forward-looking institutions like Riphah are adopting employee-first solutions to drive workplace satisfaction, retention, and performance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Abhi earned wage access Riphah International University

Comments

200 characters

Earned Wage Access: ABHI partners with Riphah International University

Chinese CPEC IPPs press govt for Rs475bn dues

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Heavy rains, floods claim 313 lives across KP

Afghanistan urged to end anti-Pakistan policies

Flood-affected people: KP govt explains approach to challenge

Additional relief goods being dispatched on PM’s order

Read more stories