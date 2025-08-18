Earned Wage Access: ABHI partners with Riphah International University

KARACHI: In a pioneering move to promote financial empowerment in the education sector, ABHI has partnered with Riphah International University to introduce Earned Wage Access (EWA) for its faculty and staff.

Through this collaboration, Riphah International University employees can now access a portion of their earned salaries instantly, before payday, anytime and anywhere, via the ABHI mobile app or SMS. This innovative financial benefit enables employees to address urgent needs, manage their cash flow more effectively, and reduce their dependence on high-interest loans.

“Our goal at ABHI is to make financial wellness accessible to all professionals across industries,” said Rayaan Sayeed, Head of Sales at ABHI.

Partnering with Riphah International University underscores our commitment to supporting the education sector and ensuring those who shape future generations also have the financial tools they need today, he added.

Partnering with ABHI to offer Earned Wage Access reflects our continued commitment to providing meaningful, forward-thinking benefits that address real-world challenges. This initiative not only enhances financial flexibility for our team but also reinforces our vision of being a people-centric and innovation-driven institution.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in modernizing HR and payroll practices in Pakistan’s education landscape. It highlights how forward-looking institutions like Riphah are adopting employee-first solutions to drive workplace satisfaction, retention, and performance.

