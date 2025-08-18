Indonesia’s 80 years of independence celebrated

KARACHI: The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi on Sunday marked the 80th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence with a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony that highlighted unity and cultural pride.

The event was led by H.E. Mr. Dewanto Priyokusumo, Chargé d’Affaires of the Consulate.

This year’s celebration was anchored in the theme “Bersatu Berdaulat Rakyat Sejahtera Indonesia Maju,” which translates to “United, Sovereign, Prosperous People for a Progressive Indonesia.” The ceremony was attended by Indonesian citizens living in Karachi, including mixed-married families of Indonesian and Pakistani descents, as well as Indonesian students, all participating in a solemn and respectful manner.

In his address, Dewanto Priyokusumo conveyed key messages from President Prabowo’s national address, which underscored the critical importance of freedom from poverty and hunger, as well as the necessity for economic sovereignty to meet the needs of the populace.

He called upon all segments of society to unite in the pursuit of independence ideals by upholding the rule of law and combating corruption. President Prabowo also highlighted the government’s achievements in enhancing welfare through initiatives such as the Free Nutritious Meals program and infrastructure development, emphasizing the vital role of education in fostering a healthy and productive generation.

After the ceremony, Indonesian Diaspora in Karachi is entertained with various fun engaging games and Indonesian traditional dishes. The celebration was a sensory feast, bringing the exquisite flavours of Indonesia to Karachi.

These activities created atmosphere of joy and camaraderie, thereby strengthening the bonds of friendship among Indonesian families residing in Sindh Province. This celebration not only marked Indonesia’s significant journey toward independence but also reinforced the spirit of unity and collaboration among its citizens, both domestically and abroad.

