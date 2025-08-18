BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-18

Indonesia’s 80 years of independence celebrated

Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

KARACHI: The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi on Sunday marked the 80th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence with a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony that highlighted unity and cultural pride.

The event was led by H.E. Mr. Dewanto Priyokusumo, Chargé d’Affaires of the Consulate.

This year’s celebration was anchored in the theme “Bersatu Berdaulat Rakyat Sejahtera Indonesia Maju,” which translates to “United, Sovereign, Prosperous People for a Progressive Indonesia.” The ceremony was attended by Indonesian citizens living in Karachi, including mixed-married families of Indonesian and Pakistani descents, as well as Indonesian students, all participating in a solemn and respectful manner.

In his address, Dewanto Priyokusumo conveyed key messages from President Prabowo’s national address, which underscored the critical importance of freedom from poverty and hunger, as well as the necessity for economic sovereignty to meet the needs of the populace.

He called upon all segments of society to unite in the pursuit of independence ideals by upholding the rule of law and combating corruption. President Prabowo also highlighted the government’s achievements in enhancing welfare through initiatives such as the Free Nutritious Meals program and infrastructure development, emphasizing the vital role of education in fostering a healthy and productive generation.

After the ceremony, Indonesian Diaspora in Karachi is entertained with various fun engaging games and Indonesian traditional dishes. The celebration was a sensory feast, bringing the exquisite flavours of Indonesia to Karachi.

These activities created atmosphere of joy and camaraderie, thereby strengthening the bonds of friendship among Indonesian families residing in Sindh Province. This celebration not only marked Indonesia’s significant journey toward independence but also reinforced the spirit of unity and collaboration among its citizens, both domestically and abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

indonesia Indonesian CG Indonesia’s Independence Day Dewanto Priyokusumo

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia’s 80 years of independence celebrated

Chinese CPEC IPPs press govt for Rs475bn dues

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Heavy rains, floods claim 313 lives across KP

Afghanistan urged to end anti-Pakistan policies

Flood-affected people: KP govt explains approach to challenge

Additional relief goods being dispatched on PM’s order

Read more stories