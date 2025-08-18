BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for Dr Mansoor Memon

Published August 18, 2025

KARACHI: The Government of Pakistan has announced the conferment of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz upon renowned physician, humanitarian, and cultural ambassador Dr. Mansoor Memon in recognition of his long-standing services to the nation.

The announcement was made on Independence Day, August 14, 2025. The award will be formally presented to him on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2026.

Dr. Memon is widely regarded as Pakistan’s “Ambassador-at-Large” across the globe, owing to his outstanding contributions in promoting the country’s positive image internationally. His journey reflects a steadfast commitment to visionary leadership and public service. A graduate of the Aga Khan University of Health Sciences (March 1992), he has earned international acclaim as a physician, researcher, philanthropist, and leader.

Dr. Mansoor Memon’s life stands as a shining example of excellence, compassion, and patriotism. The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz is a fitting tribute to his services and serves as an inspiration for generations to come.

