BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-18

Solar Pakistan 2025 concludes Multiple MoUs signed

Recorder Report Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 06:47am

KARACHI: The three-day Solar Pakistan 2025 exhibition successfully concluded at the Karachi Expo Centre, marking a significant milestone in accelerating Pakistan’s transition to alternative energy.

Showcasing innovations ranging from micro solar solutions to large-scale industrial applications, the exhibition introduced several cutting-edge technologies in Pakistan for the first time.

Serving as a thriving platform for business growth, the event witnessed the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth millions, reinforcing Pakistan’s position as a hub for renewable energy investment and industrial collaboration.

The closing ceremony was graced by Sindh Energy Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who praised the exhibition for advancing renewable energy opportunities in the country.

“Events like Solar Pakistan are vital in unlocking Pakistan’s true potential in renewable energy. The Government of Sindh is committed to facilitating such initiatives that foster industrial collaboration, generate economic opportunities, and accelerate our transition towards alternative and sustainable energy solutions,” he said.

Commenting on the exhibition’s success, Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, stated: “We are pleased to see the enthusiastic participation and engagement from both national and international stakeholders. Solar Pakistan continues to serve as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, shaping the future of Pakistan’s energy landscape.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Expo Centre solar energy sector Alternative energy Solar Pakistan 2025

Comments

200 characters

Solar Pakistan 2025 concludes Multiple MoUs signed

Chinese CPEC IPPs press govt for Rs475bn dues

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Heavy rains, floods claim 313 lives across KP

Afghanistan urged to end anti-Pakistan policies

Flood-affected people: KP govt explains approach to challenge

Additional relief goods being dispatched on PM’s order

Read more stories