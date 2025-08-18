BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Aurangzeb to inaugurate ‘PHC Job Fair & Education Expo’ tomorrow

PPI Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 06:52am

KARACHI: Karachi is set to host one of the largest employment and education event PHC Job Fair & Education Expo 3.0 on Monday, August 18, 2025, at the Karachi Expo Centre under the patronage of MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC).

The mega event will be inaugurated by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, with Governor State Bank, Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab among the high-profile attendees.

In a historic first, 123 companies and institutions from across the country will participate, including government departments, leading universities, banks, IT giants, and global recruitment agencies will participate to offer thousands of job openings, internships, and overseas career opportunities.

Calling the expo a game-changer for Pakistan’s youth, Dr Vankwani said the job fair, organized in collaboration with the Dr Prem Kumar Sital Das Memorial Trust, promises to set new records of success, he emphasized.

The one-day expo, running from 9:00 am to 7:00 p.m, will also feature career counselling sessions, skill-building workshops, and guidance programs for pursuing higher education abroad. Free entry has been announced, with a special help desk to facilitate onsite registration of students.

With record-breaking participation and a line-up of prominent stakeholders, this year’s PHC Job Fair & Education Expo is being hailed as a landmark event for Pakistan’s employment and education landscape.

Under the patronage of Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani (MNA), PHC Job Fair & Education Expo 3.0 to be held on Monday, August 18 at Karachi Expo Centre Karachi (August 16, 2025): Under the patronage of Pakistan Hindu Council Patron-in-Chief and Member National Assembly Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, preparations for organizing the PHC Job Fair and Education Expo 3.0, scheduled to be held on Monday, August 18, 2025, at the Karachi Expo Centre, have entered into the final stage.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will attend as the Chief Guest, while the Governor State Bank, Provincial Minister for Planning & Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab will also grace the ceremony.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani said that the annual job fairs organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council and Dr. Prem Kumar Sital Das Memorial Trust are counted among the largest events in the country’s history.

He informed that this year 123 companies and institutions from across the country will participate. The job fair will offer career opportunities, internships, overseas employment prospects, and educational guidance for university students.

Key participants this year will include defence institutions, federal and provincial government departments, overseas employment agencies, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), leading universities of the country, banking, finance and insurance companies, IT firms, manufacturing industries, and media houses.

The Pakistan Hindu Council has also announced free entry for the establishment of a special help desk for onsite registration of students from different universities.

