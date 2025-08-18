Aurangzeb to inaugurate ‘PHC Job Fair & Education Expo’ tomorrow

KARACHI: Karachi is set to host one of the largest employment and education event PHC Job Fair & Education Expo 3.0 on Monday, August 18, 2025, at the Karachi Expo Centre under the patronage of MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC).

The mega event will be inaugurated by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, with Governor State Bank, Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab among the high-profile attendees.

In a historic first, 123 companies and institutions from across the country will participate, including government departments, leading universities, banks, IT giants, and global recruitment agencies will participate to offer thousands of job openings, internships, and overseas career opportunities.

Calling the expo a game-changer for Pakistan’s youth, Dr Vankwani said the job fair, organized in collaboration with the Dr Prem Kumar Sital Das Memorial Trust, promises to set new records of success, he emphasized.

The one-day expo, running from 9:00 am to 7:00 p.m, will also feature career counselling sessions, skill-building workshops, and guidance programs for pursuing higher education abroad. Free entry has been announced, with a special help desk to facilitate onsite registration of students.

With record-breaking participation and a line-up of prominent stakeholders, this year’s PHC Job Fair & Education Expo is being hailed as a landmark event for Pakistan’s employment and education landscape.

