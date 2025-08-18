BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-08-18

Growing population challenge

Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

EDITORIAL: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent remarks at a high-level meeting, describing Pakistan’s annual population growth rate of 2.55 percent as an “alarming trend,” are timely.

However, they also shine a light on years of policy inaction. While population planning is a provincial subject post the 18th Amendment, the ramifications of such rapid growth are national in scope, spanning healthcare, education, food security, social services, and, most crucially, unemployment.

In his address, the Prime Minister called for the formation of a committee to draft a national policy on population control, collaborating with provincial governments, and urged the establishment of a coordinated federal-provincial framework.

This recognition of the issue is important, but his concern would carry more weight had he demonstrated similar urgency during his two terms as chief minister of Punjab — the country’s most populous province. Sceptics point out that little was done at the provincial level during that time to curb population growth.

However, the situation across other provinces is no different either. One of the most critical consequences of unchecked population growth is increasing unemployment. Each year, millions are added to Pakistan’s population, and while a youthful demographic can be an asset, the economy struggles to keep pace.

With the labour force increasing by 3 percent annually, the economy simply cannot absorb the sheer number of people entering the job market. As a result, unemployment continues to rise, while frustration among young people fuels social unrest, crime, and a growing sense of hopelessness.

Resistance from religious groups is often cited as a key reason behind the lack of a strong national population control programme. Yet, Pakistan could learn valuable lessons from other Muslim-majority countries that have successfully tackled this issue.

Bangladesh, with similar cultural and religious dynamics, has brought its total fertility rate at 2.1 percent, a rate considered to be at or near the replacement level. Through investments in women’s education, the deployment of community health workers, widespread availability of contraceptives, and support from local religious leaders, Bangladesh has demonstrated that population control can be both feasible and socially acceptable in conservative societies.

Similarly, Iran offers another compelling case. In the late 1980s, the country faced a population boom but responded with a comprehensive family planning campaign, including free contraceptives, mandatory pre-marriage counselling, and close collaboration with religious authorities. These efforts have resulted in a dramatic reduction in the population growth rate, which currently stands at just 1.2 percent.

A key factor behind the success of both countries has been the prioritisation of education — particularly for girls and women. Education is, without a doubt, the most effective form of population control. Educated women tend to have fewer children, marry later, and make informed decisions about family planning, while striving to secure better futures for their families. In contrast, Pakistan’s embarrassingly low literacy rates, persistent gender gaps in schooling, and cultural and infrastructural barriers continue to pose major obstacles.

To address the population explosion effectively, Prime Minister Sharif, together with provincial governments, should now follow through with a national strategy that includes substantial investments in girls’ education, improved access to reproductive healthcare, and coordinated awareness campaigns. These efforts should also engage religious scholars and local communities to create a shared support for the issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

unemployment Education healthcare population food security PM Shehbaz Sharif population growth rate population challenge

Comments

200 characters

Growing population challenge

Chinese CPEC IPPs press govt for Rs475bn dues

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Heavy rains, floods claim 313 lives across KP

Afghanistan urged to end anti-Pakistan policies

Flood-affected people: KP govt explains approach to challenge

Additional relief goods being dispatched on PM’s order

Read more stories