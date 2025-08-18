Former P@SHA chief recognised as ‘Pride of Pakistan’

KARACHI: Muhammad Zohaib Khan, former chairman of Pakistan’s IT industry association P@SHA, has been recognized as the Pride of Pakistan for his services to the country’s IT industry. His announcement was made on the eve of 78th Independence Day Celebrations at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

Muhammad Zohaib Khan was the only P@SHA chairman and one of a few businessmen from the IT industry who were given the recognition. He has been associated with the IT industry for over two decades.

