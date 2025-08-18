BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
DCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
DGKC 184.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.12%)
FCCL 49.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.9%)
HUBC 159.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.4%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
MLCF 86.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.07%)
NBP 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.76%)
PAEL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.37%)
PPL 180.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.59%)
PREMA 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
PRL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 22.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 118.01 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.84%)
SSGC 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 57.41 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,999 Increased By 37 (0.25%)
BR30 42,233 Increased By 154.7 (0.37%)
KSE100 146,960 Increased By 467.9 (0.32%)
KSE30 44,861 Increased By 28.1 (0.06%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-18

Karachi: PDP says lack of basic amenities hampering housing sector

Recorder Report Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 07:05am

KARACHI: Lack of basic utilities of water, electricity and gas is badly hampering the housing sector in Karachi as thousands of new housing societies and settlements are uninhabited due to this reason, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday.

He said billions of rupees of citizens are invested in new housing societies that are non-functional due to the lack of basic facilities. He said hundreds of thousands of houses and flats are fully constructed in these new housing societies and settlements but people could not live in them because they have no water, electricity and gas connections.

He said these new settlements mostly situated at suburban areas of the megacity like Gadap, Hawksbay, Northern Bypass, Superhighway and Surjani need urgent attention of the government as they desperately need water, electricity, gas and public transport.

He said Scheme 42 Hawksbay is the classic example of neglect and poor governance of the Sindh government, as Lyari Development Authority (LDA) has failed to develop this large scheme despite the passage of almost two decades.

He said the LDA is deeply marred with corruption and the poor allottees of the Scheme 42 are victims of its neglect and ineffectiveness. He demanded that the higher officials of LDA should be sacked and some honest and capable officers posted to replace them. He said people have invested their lifetime earnings in the Scheme 42 and they should be doled out.

Altaf Shakoor said if the new housing societies and schemes are provided with water, gas and electricity connections, hundreds of thousands of families would be facilitated and it would greatly boost the economy of the megacity. He said it would also help in reducing congestion in the mid areas of Karachi and give the megacity a better look. He said new bus routes should be announced for these suburbs of Karachi to facilitate commuters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Altaf Shakoor PDP housing sector

Comments

200 characters

Karachi: PDP says lack of basic amenities hampering housing sector

PSX records gains as KSE-100 crosses 147,000 in early trade

Chinese CPEC IPPs press Pakistan govt for Rs475bn dues

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Oil falls on easing Russia supply concerns after Trump-Putin meet

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Project in Balochistan

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Read more stories