BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 88.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
DGKC 184.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.28%)
FCCL 49.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
GCIL 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.19%)
HUBC 159.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.4%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
MLCF 86.86 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.06%)
NBP 145.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.74%)
PAEL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 180.70 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.7%)
PREMA 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 22.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.83%)
SSGC 41.97 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TREET 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
TRG 57.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.81%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,999 Increased By 37 (0.25%)
BR30 42,233 Increased By 154.7 (0.37%)
KSE100 147,004 Increased By 512.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 44,875 Increased By 42.4 (0.09%)
World Print 2025-08-18

Gaza civil defence says Israeli attacks kill 18

AFP Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 07:10am

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes and gunfire killed at least 18 Palestinians on Sunday, including seven people shot dead while waiting to collect food aid.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that seven people were killed in an Israeli drone strike that hit a hospital courtyard in Gaza City, in the territory’s north.

Witnesses said the victims were members of a Hamas unit, which a source from the Palestinian militant group described as responsible for distributing aid and “fighting thieves”.

There was no comment from the Israeli military, which is preparing a broader offensive in Gaza City and has sent ground forces to the city’s Zeitun neighbourhood in recent days.

Gaza civil defence says Israeli attacks kill 18

