BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
CPHL 88.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
DCL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 184.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.17%)
FCCL 50.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
GCIL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.26%)
HUBC 159.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.09%)
KEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
MLCF 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.11%)
NBP 145.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.71%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
PIAHCLA 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
POWER 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
PPL 181.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.87%)
PREMA 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
PRL 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
PTC 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 117.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
SSGC 41.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
TPLP 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.08%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,019 Increased By 57.2 (0.38%)
BR30 42,290 Increased By 211.2 (0.5%)
KSE100 147,045 Increased By 553.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 44,903 Increased By 70.5 (0.16%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-08-18

European leaders to join Zelenskyy in US for Ukraine talks with Trump

AFP Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 07:22am

BRUSSELS: European leaders will join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Washington on Monday seeking an end to Moscow’s invasion, after President Donald Trump dropped his push for a ceasefire following an Alaska summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Securing a ceasefire in Ukraine, more than three years after the Kremlin ordered the invasion, had been one of Trump’s core demands before the summit, to which Ukraine and its European allies were not invited.

But after the meeting yielded no breakthrough, Trump ruled out an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine — a move that would appear to favour Putin, who has long argued for negotiations on a final peace deal.

Ukraine and its European allies have criticised Putin’s stance as a way to buy time and press Russia’s battlefield advances.

The leaders heading to Washington on Monday to try and bend Trump’s ear on the matter include German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Ahead of the visit, von der Leyen said on X she would welcome Zelenskyy for a meeting in Brussels on Sunday which other European leaders would join by video, before accompanying the Ukrainian leader on his US trip at his “request” and with “other European leaders”.

The German government, which confirmed Merz was going, said it would try to emphasise “interest in a swift peace agreement in Ukraine”.

Trump had briefed Zelenskyy and European leaders on his flight back from Alaska to Washington, saying afterwards that “it was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a peace agreement which would end the war”.

Ceasefire agreements “often times do not hold up,” Trump argued on his Truth Social platform.

But Zelenskyy has appeared unconvinced by the change of tack, saying on Saturday that it “complicates the situation”.

If Moscow lacks “the will to carry out a simple order to stop the strikes, it may take a lot of effort to get Russia to have the will to implement (something) far greater — peaceful coexistence with its neighbours for decades,” he said on social media.

European leaders for their part have expressed unease over Trump’s outreach to Putin from the outset.

Donald Trump RUssia Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelenskyy European leaders Trump Putin talks

Comments

200 characters

European leaders to join Zelenskyy in US for Ukraine talks with Trump

Chinese CPEC IPPs press Pakistan govt for Rs475bn dues

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Oil falls on easing Russia supply concerns after Trump-Putin meet

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Project in Balochistan

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Heavy rains, floods claim 313 lives across KP

Read more stories