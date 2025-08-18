BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
DCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
DGKC 184.79 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.28%)
FCCL 49.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
GCIL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.55%)
HUBC 159.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.41%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
MLCF 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.11%)
NBP 145.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.74%)
PAEL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
PPL 180.75 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.73%)
PREMA 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
PRL 31.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
PTC 22.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.26%)
SSGC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TREET 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
TRG 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.9%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,999 Increased By 37 (0.25%)
BR30 42,233 Increased By 154.7 (0.37%)
KSE100 147,004 Increased By 512.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 44,880 Increased By 47.8 (0.11%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-18

FPCCI, BBIT to hold energy conference in Karachi on 19th

APP Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 07:31am

QUETTA: The Balochistan Green Energy and Industrial Development Conference will be held in Karachi on August 19, organized jointly by the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBIT) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI). At this conference, the Departments of Energy and Industries, Government of Balochistan, will launch new projects.

A large number of national and international investors, including diplomats, are expected to participate in the event. In a statement, Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, Bilal Khan Kakar, termed the conference a significant step for the economic future of Balochistan.

He said the event will highlight the opportunities and potential that exist in the province.

“This event will pave the way for new avenues of industrial and commercial growth in Balochistan. We invite both domestic and foreign investors to come, explore, and take advantage of these opportunities,” he stated. He further added that under the vision of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, efforts are ongoing to achieve sustainable development in the province. “The world needs to realize that Balochistan has now become a hub of peace, opportunity, and progress,” he said.

The main objective of this conference is not only to showcase Balochistan’s vast potential in natural resources and the energy sector but also to open the doors for sustainable development in industrial growth, infrastructure, and other investment sectors.

The projects to be presented at the conference will focus on energy, environmental protection, minerals, industrial zones, and modern infrastructure.

Karachi FPCCI energy sector Energy conference BBIT

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI, BBIT to hold energy conference in Karachi on 19th

PSX records gains as KSE-100 crosses 147,000 in early trade

Chinese CPEC IPPs press Pakistan govt for Rs475bn dues

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Oil falls on easing Russia supply concerns after Trump-Putin meet

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Project in Balochistan

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Read more stories