NCCIA officer kidnapped at Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) officer has allegedly been kidnapped from Rawalpindi.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Sarim Ali Khan had left home to offer prayers at the mosque. Police have registered a case of alleged kidnapping of the sub-inspector on the complaint of his brother.

According to the FIR, Sub-Inspector Sarim Ali Khan had left home on August 15. Sarim Ali Khan’s car was found outside the mosque. Sarim Ali Khan’s mobile phone number is constantly switched off.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is a specialised agency established by the Government of Pakistan on 3 May 2024 to investigate cybercrime within the country. The agency replaced the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).