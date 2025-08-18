BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
Pakistan

Sadiq underscores need for tree-plantation to combat pollution, climate change

Naveed Butt Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 07:49am

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Tree Plantation Day, Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq underscored the urgent need to adopt tree plantation as a national obligation in order to combat the growing threats of environmental pollution and climate change.

The speaker noted that unchecked deforestation has led to increasingly severe environmental consequences, including torrential rains, soil erosion, floods, air pollution, and unpredictable weather patterns. These challenges, he stressed, demand immediate and coordinated action to ensure a cleaner, safer environment for the generations to come.

Highlighting the multifaceted benefits of trees, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday stated that trees not only supply oxygen but also serve as a cornerstone for ecological stability. He said they play a critical role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and preserving the natural beauty of our planet.

He called upon the nation to transform tree plantation into a continuous and collective movement, urging every citizen to contribute actively.

“A green and thriving Pakistan requires joint efforts from both the government and the public. We must launch large-scale plantation drives across schools, colleges, villages, and urban areas to move toward environmental self-sufficiency,” he said.

The speaker further emphasised that planting saplings is only the first step; ensuring their survival through regular care and monitoring is equally important. “Only then can these saplings grow into strong trees that support the ecological system,” he said.

He concluded that sustainable development and a healthy society are achievable only when individuals acknowledge tree plantation as a shared responsibility and actively participate in preserving the environment.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah also in his message marking Tree Plantation Day, highlighted that tree plantation is not merely an environmental necessity, but also an integral part of our religious teachings and cultural values.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

