Japanese aggression: 80th anniversary of victory of Chinese people’s resistance marked

LAHORE: Chinese Consulate Acting Consul General Lahore Cao Ke has said that China and Pakistan, as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, key members of the Global South and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, are glued together to safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, safeguard the international order based on international law, and jointly defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Such heart-warming statement came up when Pakistan had recently celebrated blissful joy of Marka-e-Haq showing its military and diplomatic mettle inflicting defeat to India in the month of May.

Acting Chinese Consul General Cao Ke was addressing a seminar titled 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s war of resistance against Japanese aggression, the world anti-fascist war, and the restoration of Taiwan held at local hotel here on Sunday. The seminar was organised by Institute of International Relations and Media Research.

According to the press release issued by IIRMR Cao Ke said that Chinese people fought valiantly against Japanese militarism in World War II, sacrificing more than 35 million civilians and military personnel to fracture the Axis strategy, causing 70 percent of Japan’s total WW II casualties.

“China’s resistance, the first to ignite and last to extinguish, fundamentally reshaped WW II’s trajectory,” he added.

The Chinese people, he mentioned, won the great victory of this devastating war and restored Taiwan from the illegal occupation of Japan, declaring the complete victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.

“The restoration of Taiwan, which is a landmark triumph of World War II and constitutes an integral part of the post-war international order. Taiwan’s status as part of Chinese territory has never changed and will never be allowed to change. The Communist Party of China played a pivotal role in the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. President Xi Jinping pointed out that, the CPC fought bravely on the front lines of this War, sustaining the Chinese nation’s hope of survival and becoming the mainstay of the entire nation’s struggle,” he remarked.

While addressing a seminar former foreign secretary Shamshad Ahmed Khan said that contributions and sacrifices of China, one of the world’s major powers, in World War II were far greater than those of countries that exploited the war’s outcomes and used them to serve their own interests, mostly Western allies. “Pakistan-China friendship is not based on transient interests or expediencies rather it is above personalities or any change in domestic or international situation. The CPEC, flagship project of BRI, which on completion will bring overarching socio-economic connectivity.

“At this juncture what we need to understand that we could master our common destiny only if we face it together,” he added.

Speaking at seminar, Air Vice Chief Sajid Habib (retd) said that at the time China under the leadership of its great leader had been fighting against Japanese fascism in word war II, Muslims of subcontinent under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam had been struggling for the creation of Pakistan.

“City of Lahore has a pride that it played a role in the independence of China as Walton airport used to be place to train Chinese pilots that served in Chinese War of resistance against Japan,” he added.

“The relation with China established its roots even before the liberation and later such bond went cemented in all sphere of life including on the level of defence cooperation. We (Pakistan and China) need to deepen their time-tested collaboration and ties to shine together on global landscape,” he prayed.

Vice Admiral N A Rizvi (retd) said that China enjoys a rich history like other few civilizations.

“Chinese nation has amply proved their resilience and perseverance at different juncture of history. The Sino-Japan has witnessed massive Japanese atrocity against China. In Particular the Japanese atrocity in Nanjing are unspeakable. But China showed its ability to bear with patience and then responded perfectly. He praised Pak-China relations based on mutual trust moving in high gear and said China always support Kashmir issue,” he added.

