BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 17, 2025
US envoy Witkoff ‘hopeful’ for ‘productive’ meeting on Ukraine conflict on Monday

AFP Published 17 Aug, 2025 07:24pm

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to “robust security guarantees” for Ukraine during their high-stakes summit in Alaska, a top White House envoy said Sunday, adding that he was hopeful for a “productive meeting” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders the next day.

Speaking on CNN, Steve Witkoff added that Russia had agreed to unspecified concessions on five Ukrainian regions central to the fighting, particularly the eastern Donetsk province.

“We agreed to robust security guarantees that I would describe as game-changing,” Witkoff said.

He added: “The Russians made some concessions at the table with regard to all five of those regions. There is an important discussion with regard to Donetsk and what would happen there. And that discussion is going to specifically be detailed on Monday.”

Trump says Ukraine needs to make a deal after summit with Putin ends without ceasefire

Trump on Monday will be hosting Zelensky and a number of European leaders to discuss ways to end Russia’s three-and-a-half-year invasion of its neighbor.

The preparations come after Trump dropped his push for a ceasefire following the Alaska summit with Putin, something that had been one of Washington’s core demands before the summit, to which Ukraine and its European allies were not invited.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on NBC Sunday that a ceasefire “is not off the table,” but “what we ultimately are aiming for is an end to this war.”

In a brief post on his Truth Social platform, Trump hailed “BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA,” without elaborating.

The leaders heading to Washington on Monday to try and bend Trump’s ear on the matter include British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, among others.

