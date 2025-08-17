Journalist Khawar Hussain dies mysteriously in Sanghar

The journalism community is in mourning after a local journalist Khawar Hussain was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sanghar a day ago, Aaj News reported.

His body was found inside his car, parked outside a private hotel on Hyderabad Road, with a gunshot wound to his temple.

Police said the pistol recovered from the vehicle belonged to Khawar, who kept it for self-protection.

DIG Police Faisal Bashir Memon told the media that before the incident, Khawar’s car had been parked outside the hotel for a considerable amount of time. The surveillance camera footage showed that he was alone as no other person was seen with him.

The DIG stated that the footage shows Khawar entering the hotel and twice asking for the washroom. After the first inquiry with the hotel manager, he returned to his car. He then exited the car a second time to ask the watchman the same question before returning to his vehicle.

Attack on residence: JUI-F leader survives; daughter & son shot dead

Police said the hotel manager instructed the watchman to go and ask the journalist if he needed to order anything, as his car had been parked for a long time. When the watchman approached the vehicle, he found him dead.

Police officials stated that it appears Khawar was suffering from severe mental stress and depression, but a final conclusion has not yet been reached. Investigations are underway, and all evidence is being carefully reviewed before a definitive cause of death is determined.

DIG Faisal added that the journalist had moved his parents to the United States in May. He was travelling to Sanghar to attend a mourning gathering [majlis] at his brother-in-law’s house.

Khawar had a long and active career in journalism, having worked with several prominent news channels, including Aaj News. His sudden and mysterious death has not only devastated his family but has also raised questions within the media industry.

In response, the Sindh Home Department has formed a high-level committee to investigate the death. The committee will be headed by a Grade 21 officer, with two DIGs and the SSP of Sanghar serving as members.

Meanwhile, taking notice of Khawar ’s unnatural death in Sanghar, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought a report from the inspector general of police Sindh.

The chief minister has directed the IG to assign the investigation to the best police officer. “The real cause of death must be determined through a thorough investigation,” he said.

On the other hand, the Karachi Press Club has also demanded a transparent and impartial investigation of the Dawn News reporter’s death and condemned terming it a suicide.