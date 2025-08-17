BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
US-India trade talks scheduled for August called off, source says

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2025 11:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A planned visit by US trade negotiators to New Delhi from August 25-29 has been called off, a source said, delaying talks on a proposed trade agreement and dashing hopes of relief from additional US tariffs on Indian goods from August 27.

The current round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement is now likely to be deferred to another date that has yet to be decided, the source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The US embassy in New Delhi said it has no additional information on the trade and tariff talks, which are being handled by the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

Missed signals, lost deal: How India-US trade talks collapsed

India’s trade ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comments.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s continued imports of Russian oil in a move that sharply escalated tensions between the two nations.

The new import tax, which will come into effect from August 27, will raise duties on some Indian exports to as high as 50% - among the highest levied on any US trading partner.

Trade talks between New Delhi and Washington collapsed after five rounds of negotiations over disagreement on opening India’s vast farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases.

In India, Trump’s tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods

India’s Foreign Ministry has said the country is being unfairly singled out for buying Russian oil while the United States and European Union continue to purchase goods from Russia.

