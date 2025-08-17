Passenger killed, 21 injured as Awam Express derails near Lodhran

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Sunday took notice of a train accident near Lodhran Railway Station in which one passenger was killed and at least 21 others sustained injuries.

According to Pakistan Railways spokesperson, two coaches of Awam Express, traveling from Peshawar to Karachi, derailed while three bogies, including a luggage van, overturned in the incident.

Rescue teams, along with Divisional Superintendent (DS) Multan and medical staff, reached the site and launched relief operations.

The injured were shifted to hospitals, with two critically wounded passengers being treated at Bahawalpur Hospital, while those with minor injuries were provided medical assistance at DHQ Hospital Lodhran.

The minister expressed grief over the death of a passenger and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He directed railway authorities to ensure provision of all necessary medical facilities to the victims.

Abbasi further instructed staff to expedite relief work and restore the down track at the earliest. The passengers of the affected train were later accommodated on an alternative train and sent towards their destinations, while up-track train operations remained unaffected.

The minister also ordered an inquiry into the accident and sought a detailed report within seven days.