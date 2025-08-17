BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
World Bank rates $195m power project’s progress as ‘fairly satisfactory’

Tahir Amin Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has rated the overall implementation progress of “Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project” of worth $195 million moderately satisfactory.

Official documents of the bank noted that project was approved in December 2021, effective 15 August 2022, while mid-term review is planned for September 2025. Of the total $195 million, only $18.13 million were disbursed while $176.87 million remain undisbursed. Documents noted that the project has made satisfactory progress toward being on track to achieve its development objectives by the closing date. The project’s additional financing of an amount of $55 million IDA credit has been approved on June 27, 2025.

World Bank urges Pakistan to expedite $55mn power efficiency project

This significant investment will further enhance the operational and financial performance of the targeted DISCOs and advancing the nation’s power sector reform agenda. Documents further noted that the government will continue implementing the updated Project Implementation Enhance-ment Plan (PIEP) focusing on three key areas including procurement enhancement, environment and social (E&S) compliance, and the PIU’s Capacity strengthening.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank power project

