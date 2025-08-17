Putin writes condolence to President

ISLAMABAD: Russian President Vladimir Putin has written a condolence letter to his Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari, expressing sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

