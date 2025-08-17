BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KP death toll climbs to over 307: PDMA

Amjad Ali Shah Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

PESHAWAR: The death toll rose sharply to over 307 as the authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assessed the devastation caused by landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains coupled with cloud bursts across the province, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority here on Saturday.

According to the PDMA, the fatalities include 279 men, 15 women and 13 children, while the injured comprise 17 men, 4 women, and 2 children. District-wise figures show 184 deaths in Buner, 35 in Shangla, 23 in Mansehra, 21 in Bajaur, 20 in Swat, 15 in Battagram, and five in Lower Dir.

The PDMA report stated that 74 houses have been damaged in total, with 63 partially destroyed and 11 completely demolished.

KP, G-B floods: Baker extends condolences to families

Fatal incidents were recorded in Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, and Battagram, with Bajaur and Battagram identified as the worst-affected districts.

PDMA had earlier issued weather alerts to all district administrations, directing precautionary measures. Given the current situation, it has ordered relief work to be accelerated and immediate assistance provided to the affected population.

Authorities have also been instructed to use all available resources to reopen blocked tourist routes and restore disconnected roads.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is observing a day of mourning after devastating flash floods wreaked havoc across the province. After the rescue helicopter crash in KP, the Chief Minister announced that the provincial flag would fly at half-mast and the martyrs would be laid to rest with full state honours. He prayed for the elevation of their ranks and patience for their bereaved families.

Buner Deputy Commissioner Kashif Qayyum said floods in Gokand, Gadezai, and Pir Baba caused massive destruction, killing 213 people. Bodies have been shifted to THQ Pir Baba and DHQ Daggar. A district-wide emergency has been declared.

The worst-hit areas were Salarzai and Jabarai in Bajaur district, where cloudbursts and lightning strikes killed at least 21 people and injured many others. Entire houses were washed away, multiple villages submerged, and seven people remain missing. Rescue 1122 teams, along with locals, are engaged in relief operations.

In the border village of Neil Band between Battagram and Mansehra, a cloudburst around 3:00am Thursday swept away 3 to 4 homes. Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Khan reported that the death toll has risen to 18. Rescue workers, revenue staff, and volunteers from Alkhidmat Foundation are participating in search efforts.

Local resident Noor Qadeem Shah said villagers recovered nine bodies from nearby areas, while about 20 people are still missing. Floodwaters swept away small wooden footbridges and livestock, and damaged connecting roads and small hydropower turbines.

So far, 10 bodies have been recovered from the Shimlai Mandrowali area. Search operations continue with the help of Rescue 1122 teams, police, and local volunteers.

In Basyan, Mansehra, a flash flood swept away a car carrying six people; three were killed, while three survived. Several houses were destroyed, and livestock losses are being assessed.

In Maidan Suri Pao, Lower Dir, a house roof collapsed during heavy rains, trapping multiple people under debris. Despite difficult terrain and flooding, rescue teams trekked for three hours to reach the site. Seven people were pulled from the rubble — five dead and two injured.

In GB, floods claimed 10 lives — eight in Ghizer district and two siblings in Diamer. Roads were blocked and power supply disrupted, though some routes have been restored.

In AJK, eight people died and two were injured due to heavy rains and landslides. Multiple bridges, roads, and houses were destroyed. In Neelum Valley, a cloudburst swept away several bridges and guesthouses, stranding hundreds of tourists, many of whom have since been rescued.

In Swat, heavy rain caused rivers and streams to overflow, flooding homes and submerging roads. In Islam Pura Road Shagai, several vehicles were trapped in floodwaters. In Shigar, glacier melt triggered flooding that damaged multiple villages.

At least 10 people, including a youth, died and 13 were injured. District authorities reported rescuing 900 children trapped in schools and evacuating women stranded in homes to safer locations.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in rain-related incidents in the province.

The Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, and district administrations are conducting rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. Helicopters are being used to evacuate stranded individuals to safe locations and deliver food and medicine.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the current spell of rains will continue intermittently until August 21.

In Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, floodwaters swept away six connecting bridges built over the river, claiming the lives of 11 people. The deaths include six members of the same family who lost their lives in Muzaffarabad in a cloudburst.

On the other hand, flood waters caused destruction in various areas of Gilgit-Baltistan where five bridges were swept away by the river in Skardu, while several people were washed away in the Ochhar stream in Chilas — 10 have been confirmed dead so far.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PDMA floods in KP KP death toll

