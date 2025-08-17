Operations in Balochistan target only terrorists: DG ISPR

QUETTA: Director General of Inter Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Balochistan are not aimed at harming innocent citizens but are focused on eliminating terrorists and their facilitators.

He made these remarks during an interactive session with students from Balochistan as part of the ISPR internship program. The discussion covered various aspects of Pakistan’s security and development, with special emphasis on Balochistan.

Responding to questions, the DG ISPR highlighted that abandoning an area did not resolve problems, stressing that true success is only possible with active participation of local communities.

He appreciated the sacrifices and resilience of the people of Balochistan, noting that youth, women, and children are increasingly playing a central role in shaping their future.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif underlined that Pakistan is founded on unity and shared faith, and despite linguistic diversity, the people of Balochistan remain dedicated to serving the country.

He added that the province’s residents clearly understand the importance of their bond with Pakistan.

The session also reflected on the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, including the services of Major Muhammad Anwar Kakar, while discussing the ongoing struggle against terrorism.