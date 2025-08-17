BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-17

Punjab CM to launch Rs600m veterinary internship programme

Muhammad Saleem Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

LAHORE: In another initiative aimed at promotion of livestock sector, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is going to launch 1st comprehensive Internship Programme for 1,000 veterinary graduates & Para Vets in Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted, “A substantial amount of Rs600 million has been allocated for the veterinary internship program. Under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s internship programme, veterinary graduates will get a monthly stipend of Rs60,000, while Para vets/livestock assistants will get Rs40,000 per month during internship.” She added, “Veterinary graduates with a DVM degree recognised by Higher Education Commission can apply for the programme in their respective districts. Young people who have completed a 2-year LAD course can also apply for the internship programme in their respective districts.”

The CM added, “Veterinary graduates and para vets can apply from home via link: www.jobs.punjab.gov.pk. Quota for Veterinary Assistants, AI-Technicians and Lab Assistants in 36 districts of Punjab has been fixed.”

The Chief Minister said, “Livestock farmers will get animal treatment and consultation facility at their doorsteps through Veterinary Internship Programme. The aim of this Program is to promote and develop livestock in Punjab.”

She underscored, “Veterinary Internship Program will not only provide practical experience to youth in the field but will also provide them with a monthly stipend.”

The Chief Minister said, “We want to take full advantage of true potential of livestock in Punjab. Increased milk and meat production will also increase foreign exchange reserves.”

She vowed, “We want to make Punjab a hub for livestock and dairy development. We are with livestock farmers today, and will stand by them in future as well.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab CM internship programme

Comments

200 characters

Punjab CM to launch Rs600m veterinary internship programme

Benami transactions: SC not required to decide pleas on basis of mere suspicion: Justice Mazhar

Karachi’s development Sindh govt’s responsibility: federal minister

Dar in UK for AI, digital tech talks

World Bank rates $195m power project’s progress as ‘fairly satisfactory’

NDMA issues advisory to stop tourism to mountainous regions

PM takes personal charge of response to severe flooding in KP

Putin writes condolence to President

KP death toll climbs to over 307: PDMA

Payments made to cover Naqvi’s expenses: Rs4.17m malfeasance uncovered in PCB

Exchange rate adjustment, IFEM change led to HSD price cut

Read more stories