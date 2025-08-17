Punjab CM to launch Rs600m veterinary internship programme

LAHORE: In another initiative aimed at promotion of livestock sector, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is going to launch 1st comprehensive Internship Programme for 1,000 veterinary graduates & Para Vets in Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted, “A substantial amount of Rs600 million has been allocated for the veterinary internship program. Under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s internship programme, veterinary graduates will get a monthly stipend of Rs60,000, while Para vets/livestock assistants will get Rs40,000 per month during internship.” She added, “Veterinary graduates with a DVM degree recognised by Higher Education Commission can apply for the programme in their respective districts. Young people who have completed a 2-year LAD course can also apply for the internship programme in their respective districts.”

The CM added, “Veterinary graduates and para vets can apply from home via link: www.jobs.punjab.gov.pk. Quota for Veterinary Assistants, AI-Technicians and Lab Assistants in 36 districts of Punjab has been fixed.”

The Chief Minister said, “Livestock farmers will get animal treatment and consultation facility at their doorsteps through Veterinary Internship Programme. The aim of this Program is to promote and develop livestock in Punjab.”

She underscored, “Veterinary Internship Program will not only provide practical experience to youth in the field but will also provide them with a monthly stipend.”

The Chief Minister said, “We want to take full advantage of true potential of livestock in Punjab. Increased milk and meat production will also increase foreign exchange reserves.”

She vowed, “We want to make Punjab a hub for livestock and dairy development. We are with livestock farmers today, and will stand by them in future as well.”

