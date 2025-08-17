BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Attack on residence: JUI-F leader survives; daughter & son shot dead

Amjad Ali Shah Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah was injured while his two children – a son and a daughter – lost their lives in a firing incident at their residence in Batkhela area of Malakand on Saturday.

Initial investigation revealed that the gunfire was allegedly opened by Mufti Kifayatullah’s own son. Following the incident, the suspect escaped from the scene.

Levies officials, the JUI-F leader’s wife, also sustained critical injuries during the shooting. They added that the rescue teams shifted the deceased and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela.

Meanwhile, hospital officials have confirmed that Mufti Kifayatullah is now in stable condition and out of danger.

Authorities have launched an investigation while searching for the suspect is underway.

Last year in February, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah also survived a gun attack. Police said that unidentified men had opened fire on the JUI-F leader’s car near the Mezai Adda.

Hafiz Hamdullah remained safe in the attack, while the attackers fled in response to the retaliatory firing by Hafiz Hamdullah’s guards. The JUI-F leader was travelling from Chaman to Quetta.

