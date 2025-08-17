Jinnah Medical Complex: Chinese firm donates world-class concept design

ISLAMABAD: In a move hailed as a symbol of deepening Pakistan-China relations, a Chinese firm on Saturday donated a world-class concept design for Islamabad’s forthcoming Jinnah Medical Complex - a tertiary care and research facility envisioned to transform healthcare provision in the capital.

At a high-level review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, representatives from the Chinese company Hongkong-AOHUA, which has designed over 1,000 hospitals globally over the past three decades, presented their proposal free of charge.

The gesture was described by the prime minister as “a living testament to the enduring friendship and people-to-people bond between Pakistan and China.”

The proposed design includes features aligned with global standards, and incorporates future-ready provisions such as pandemic response infrastructure, artificial intelligence integration, and digital connectivity with other major hospitals in the city.

“This is not just a blueprint for a building,” said Sharif. “It is a gift to the people of Pakistan - one that will be remembered by every citizen and patient who benefits from its services.”

The design, which emphasizes sustainability, includes plans for solar energy usage, advanced water recycling, and efficient natural lighting.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction with the inclusion of green spaces and climate-conscious planning, and directed authorities to ensure that environmental protection, water conservation, and resource optimization are prioritised throughout the project.

Sharif also ordered a technical review of the proposed plans and instructed that construction be completed within a defined timeframe.

Further directives included fully digitising the facility and linking it with Islamabad’s broader healthcare system.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials including federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Cheema, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, as well as Minister of State for Health Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath. Also present were Professor Dr Saeed Akhtar, Chair of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, and Dr Liu Zhangpei, CEO of Hongkong-AOHUA, along with a delegation from the firm.

The Jinnah Medical Complex is poised to become a flagship institution in Pakistan’s public healthcare landscape - one that government officials hope will set a new standard in medical service delivery, technology integration, and sustainable design.

