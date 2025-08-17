Bajaur pays the price again

EDITORIAL: Days after Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary had declared on the floor of the National Assembly that no military operation would be launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the authorities have done exactly that, proceeding with one in the province’s Bajaur district. The operation, it must be noted, had initially begun last month but was paused amid hopes that talks between the Bajaur Amn Jirga and militant commanders may bear fruit, making armed action in the area avoidable. But with negotiations collapsing, August 11 saw security forces launch what is being termed a “targeted” operation, striking militant hideouts in several tehsils of the district. Parts of Bajaur will now face a three-month curfew, signalling that the security situation may remain volatile for an extended period.

As with operations past, this latest armed action will also likely displace the local population from their homes and upend their lives, with the authorities having already asked residents to move into relief camps. Such experiences have long fuelled opposition to military operations, which have repeatedly brought mass displacements, destruction of infrastructure and property, followed by entirely lacklustre rehabilitation efforts. Nevertheless, with the terror threat emanating from KP’s erstwhile tribal districts mounting by the day – militants targeting civilians and security personnel alike, and terrorising the people of Bajaur – doing nothing was never going to solve matters either.

The question does arise, however: why were such elements allowed to re-entrench themselves in parts of KP over a prolonged period, facing little meaningful resistance from the law enforcement and intelligence apparatus, while civilian authorities – both federal and provincial – were also caught napping? The hard-won gains of past operations, which had driven these groups out at great cost have been recklessly squandered, and now the hapless people of Bajaur will once again pay the price of this lax attitude to the terror menace. Their opposition to armed action must not be misconstrued as sympathy for militants; it is the natural response of communities that have spent decades as victims in a war that never seems to end.

This latest operation must also serve as a sobering reminder that the fight against terror cannot be waged in silos. The threat is national, and so must be the resolve to confront it, with an unambiguous consensus on denying terror groups and extremist ideologies any physical or ideological space within society. History shows that while armed actions against these forces may become unavoidable after a certain point, they cannot be the sole answer. Without a united political front and sustained societal efforts to tackle the roots of radicalisation, Pakistan will remain trapped in a cycle of perpetual instability and violence.

In this context, the prime minister’s Independence Day call for national unity and invitation to all political parties to join the ‘Misaq-i-Istehkam-i-Pakistan’ – yet another bid to forge national solidarity in the face of domestic and external threats – may sound promising on paper. But too often such initiatives prove to be heavy on rhetoric, but devoid of follow-through. The government has repeatedly shown that it has little appetite for forging genuine unity, as demonstrated by its clampdown on political dissent, muzzling of the media and hounding of opponents. When political rivals are routinely convicted under anti-terror clauses, it cheapens the gravity of laws meant to protect the public from genuine threats, while also deepening societal fault lines, breeding resentment and diverting resources away from the task of tackling forces that pose existential dangers to the country. This erodes the collective resolve needed to confront terrorism in all its forms. Our rulers must realise that calls for national unity ring hollow when they prioritise their own political survival over the hard work required to build a united front against threats that endanger us all.

