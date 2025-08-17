BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 17, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-17

Corn, soybeans rise on short-covering

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

CHICAGO: US corn and soybean futures rose on Friday on short-covering ahead of the weekend and a closely followed crop tour set to begin surveying fields across the Midwest next week.

Chicago Board of Trade wheat also edged higher after concerns about big global supplies dragged the market to contract lows earlier this week. Corn futures were near unchanged in the week while wheat futures fell for a fourth straight week as abundant supplies weighed on both markets. Soybeans posted a weekly gain for the first time in four weeks after a smaller-than-expected US crop forecast from the US Department of Agriculture this week.

“The risk is, at the moment, to the upside. The funds are short grains and oilseeds, and we’ve got that crop tour that starts on Monday,” said Craig Turner, a commodity broker at StoneX. “If you’re short and you’re up and you’ve got a winning position, I don’t know why you wouldn’t take a little profit here heading into the weekend with the crop tour coming up.” CBOT December corn settled up 8 cents at $4.05-1/4 a bushel for a weekly decline of just 1/4 cent. November soybeans added 14 cents to settle at $10.42-1/2 a bushel, posting a 5.6% weekly gain. CBOT September wheat was 3 cents higher at $5.06-1/2 a bushel, down 1.6% in the week.

The Pro Farmer Midwest crop tour will estimate corn yields and gauge soybean production potential across seven states next week before issuing its crop outlook next Friday.

Grain traders will be monitoring findings after the USDA earlier this week projected a record-smashing US corn harvest and smaller soybean crop. A recent uptick in corn export demand, sparked by low prices, has limited further pressure in corn futures.

A stronger-than-expected July US soybean crush, released at mid-session by the National Oilseed Processors Association, offered soybean futures an additional lift.

