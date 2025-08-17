BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Markets Print 2025-08-17

Coffee prices rise in Vietnam on global cues

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

HANOI: Coffee prices in Vietnam rose from a week ago on Thursday following a global price recovery, while demand was strong in Indonesia amid depleting stockpiles, traders said.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing region, sold beans at 107,000-110,000 dong ($4.07-$4.19) per kg, up from 100,000-100,700 dong a week earlier.

Robusta coffee last settled up $171 at $3,799 a metric ton as of Wednesday’s close, its highest level since late June. “Amid global gains, the domestic market situation remained the same as the past few weeks,” a trader based in the coffee belt said. “Foreign demand is thin due to high prices and global uncertainties.

At the same time, many warehouses are not currently buying as they’re waiting for more supply in October-November and clearer market signals.” Traders offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta at a premium of $400-$500 per ton to the November LIFFE contract.

In Indonesia, Sumatra robusta coffee beans were offered at a $180 premium to the September contract, up from a $150 premium to the September/October contract last week, a trader said.

“We are scrambling to buy beans because the harvest is almost over. Supply is depleted, while demand remains high,” the trader said. Another trader quoted a $150 premium to the November contract, up from the $100 premium last week.

A coffee farmer in Lampung expects the harvest to end in late August or early September, adding that about 80% of the harvest has been gathered.

