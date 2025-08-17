BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-17

Malaysian Palm oil gains

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Friday and booked a second weekly gain, after data showed rising exports for the August 1-15 period.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 75 ringgit, or 1.7%, at 4,478 ringgit ($1,063.66) a metric ton at the close.

The futures gained 5.24% this week. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1-15 rose 21.3%, according to AmSpec Agri Malaysia, while according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, they rose 16.5%.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.19%while its palm oil contract gained 0.11%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.33%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia will launch a broader crackdown on the illegal exploitation of natural resources after a survey found that palm plantations on 3.7 million hectares (14,300 square miles) were operating in violation of the law, President Prabowo Subianto said on Friday.

India’s palm oil imports declined in July after cancellations of contracts, while soyoil shipments jumped to a three-year high, driven by competitive prices and the arrival of delayed June consignments, a leading trade body said.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Friday as traders awaited talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which some expect could lead to an easing of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine war. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, the palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.17% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil palm oil rates Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian Palm oil gains

Benami transactions: SC not required to decide pleas on basis of mere suspicion: Justice Mazhar

Karachi’s development Sindh govt’s responsibility: federal minister

Dar in UK for AI, digital tech talks

World Bank rates $195m power project’s progress as ‘fairly satisfactory’

NDMA issues advisory to stop tourism to mountainous regions

PM takes personal charge of response to severe flooding in KP

Putin writes condolence to President

KP death toll climbs to over 307: PDMA

Payments made to cover Naqvi’s expenses: Rs4.17m malfeasance uncovered in PCB

Exchange rate adjustment, IFEM change led to HSD price cut

Read more stories