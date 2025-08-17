BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-17

Copper slips on worries over weak Chinese data

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

LONDON: Copper prices eased on Friday on gloomy economic data from top metals consumer China, though losses were cushioned by a weaker dollar and hopes the data would spur Beijing to unleash more stimulus measures.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4% to $9,730 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading, down from a two-week peak hit on Tuesday. Data on Friday showed that China’s factory output growth slumped to an eight-month low in July while retail sales slowed sharply. The copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1% to 79,060 yuan ($11,008.23) a ton.

“In the context of base metals, these indicators suggest a subdued demand environment, likely weighing on metal consumption and prices amid concerns of a slowing Chinese economy,” said Neil Welsh, head of metals at Britannia Global Markets. Prices were supported, however, by hopes that the weak data would raise pressure on Chinese policymakers to roll out more stimulus to revive domestic demand. Also bolstering the market was a softer dollar as investors remained cautious about the interest rate outlook ahead of import price data. A decline in the dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

US Comex copper futures fell 0.1% to $4.48 per lb by 1225 GMT, bringing the Comex premium over LME copper to $127 a ton or 1.3%. Among other metals, LME aluminium shed 0.7% in official activity to $2,601.50 a ton, zinc lost 1.3% to $2,813 and lead slipped 0.3% to $1,984 while nickel was up 0.3% at $15,075 and tin firmed by 0.3% to $33,550.

Copper copper rate copper gold

Comments

200 characters

Copper slips on worries over weak Chinese data

Benami transactions: SC not required to decide pleas on basis of mere suspicion: Justice Mazhar

Karachi’s development Sindh govt’s responsibility: federal minister

Dar in UK for AI, digital tech talks

World Bank rates $195m power project’s progress as ‘fairly satisfactory’

NDMA issues advisory to stop tourism to mountainous regions

PM takes personal charge of response to severe flooding in KP

Putin writes condolence to President

KP death toll climbs to over 307: PDMA

Payments made to cover Naqvi’s expenses: Rs4.17m malfeasance uncovered in PCB

Exchange rate adjustment, IFEM change led to HSD price cut

Read more stories