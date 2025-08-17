Islamabad continues to witness surge in various kinds of crimes

ISLAMABAD: Despite the installation of surveillance cameras, increased patrolling, and deployment of law enforcement personnel across the capital, Islamabad continues to witness a surge in various kinds of crimes.

Over 60 incidents; including theft, robberies, snatching, car-lifting, and even murder cases were reported to various police stations in the past week alone.

Criminal activity was particularly rampant in the jurisdictions of Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Koral, Humak, Aabpara, Kohsar, and Bhara Kahu police stations, where gangs were reportedly most active.

In a disturbing incident, two police officers — Assistant Sub-Inspector Khusal Ahmed and Constable Muqdar — were attacked and briefly held hostage inside a flat in E-11/2. Responding to reports of a disturbance, the officers encountered 15 to 20 armed individuals, including a man with a known criminal background. The suspects dragged the officers inside the flat, held them in a corner, and assaulted them with the butt of their weapons. A case was later registered at Shalimar Police Station under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) along with multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 395, 324, 342, 186, 506(ii), 109, 148, and 149.

In the same period, auto thieves stole four motorbikes from the limits of Humak police station; four motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station; another three motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu police station; three motorbikes and one car from the limits of Shalimar police station; two motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station, as well as two motorbikes were stolen from the limits of Sangjani police station.

During the last week, two cases of robbery and three case of street crime were reported to Shalimar police station, and robbers struck at three different places, and auto thieves stole two motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station.

Another five cases included two cases of bike lifting; two cases of street crime, and one case of robbery were reported to the Koral police station during the last week.

Furthermore, one case of robbery and four cases of auto theft were reported to the Humak police station.

